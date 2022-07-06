Aaron Rodgers shows off his mysterious new arm tattoo

Attention Green Bay Packers fans, astrologists and tattoo aficionados the world over -- Aaron Rodgers has gotten some new ink.

The four-time NFL MVP revealed his new design on his Instagram account on Wednesday. The tattoo, by Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi, is exceptionally detailed and full of different astrological designs.

"There's a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I'll share a little more about that one day," Rodgers said in his Instagram caption.

From what we can see of the design, several elements appear to relate to astrological symbols. At the top there's the Sagittarius Zodiac sign (Rodgers himself is a Sagittarius, having been born on December 2, 1983), and two lions which could call to mind the sign of Leo. A single open eye adds an aura of mystery to the whole thing, and several constellations. The signs of Aquarius and Scorpio are also present.

This season will be Rodgers' 18th in the NFL, all of them spent with the Green Bay Packers. He's only gotten better with age, as he's coming off back-to-back MVPs in his age 37 and 38 seasons.