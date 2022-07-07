Trent Williams soaks it in as he is given the first 99 Madden rating for an offensive lineman. (1:45)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Like many offensive linemen, San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams wears No. 71 on his jersey. But in the virtual football world, he now owns digits never before associated with his position group: 99.

EA Sports, the developer of the popular Madden video game franchise, informed Williams on Wednesday that he will be the first offensive lineman in the game's history to join the 99 Club.

In a video posted to social media by NFL running back Adrian Peterson, EA Sports representatives presented Williams with a gift box commemorating the honor.

Williams took his time investigating the items in the box before offering, "Man, that's crazy. I appreciate it."

In his second season with the Niners in 2022, Williams earned his ninth Pro Bowl nod and first-team All Pro honors for the first time in his career.

The 99 Club has become a coveted honor for NFL players as it represents the highest rating a player can have on the game.