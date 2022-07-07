Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore is out of jail on a $5,000 bond after being charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of weapons in his hometown of Gainesville, Texas, on Sunday.

The Gainesville Police Department said in a release that an officer responded at 11:18 p.m. Sunday to a possible intoxicated person asleep in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell.

The officer discovered Moore, 27, in a silver 2018 Ford F250. While speaking to Moore, the odor of marijuana was detected and, during a search of the vehicle, a package of THC edible candies and three pistols were found.

Moore is the third Bears player arrested this offseason.

Linebacker Matt Adams, who played under new Bears coach Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor gun possession two weeks ago. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving without a license in April. He was in Kansas City when new Bears general manager Ryan Poles was there.

Moore signed a one-year deal with the Bears in April. The 2017 seventh-round pick spent three years with the Seattle Seahawks before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Carolina Panthers in March 2021. He was released Sept. 1, then spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

He has 78 catches for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 50 career games.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.