In this week's NFT roundup: Mac Jones is leading the NFL's NFT marketplace, top hoops recruit Naasir Cunningham teams up with VerifiedInk, as well as a new NHL platform.

Mac Jones leads NFL in NFT transactions

The Patriots QB is currently the top player in terms of transactions on NFL All Day, the NFL's official NFT marketplace.

Top players on NFL All Day in terms of Moments sales:

1. Mac Jones (9,811 transactions)

2. Patrick Mahomes (9,315 transactions)

3. Ja'Marr Chase (8,511 transactions)

4. Matthew Stafford (7,890 transactions)

5. Tom Brady (6,902 transactions)

All Day noted that Brady is a special case, because there's a more scarce supply based on him being a future Hall of Famer.

VerifiedInk launches exclusive NFT video trading cards with Naasir Cunningham

VerifiedInk -- the first-ever NIL platform letting high school and college athletes design, mint and sell their own NFT trading cards -- announced the launch of its marketplace, headlined by cards personally designed by Naasir Cunningham, the consensus 2024 No. 1 high school basketball player in the country in ESPN's rankings.

"VerifiedInk puts athletes first, partnering with us to benefit from our NIL over the entire course of our career," Cunningham said in a release. "I'm equally appreciative of my growing fanbase and want to use VerifiedInk to allow them to share in my most memorable moments to date."

Athletes sign up for the VerifiedInk platform and design their own NFT trading cards for free. Per VerifiedInk, athletes sell those cards in the VerifiedInk marketplace and keep 94 percent of the profits. As NFTs continue to change hands and are bought and sold several times over, players earn a royalty for each sale -- continuing to profit from their NIL.

Cunningham's card will be available for bids beginning July 19.

NHL, NHLPA announce NFT partnership with Sweet

On June 23, the NHL, National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA), the NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA) and NFT distribution platform Sweet announced a new multiyear partnership naming Sweet the official NFT digital collectibles marketplace and an official NFT partner of the NHL, NHLPA and NHLAA.

Per their release, the Sweet-operated NHL marketplace will focus on providing NHL fans and collectors the opportunity to buy, sell, collect and trade never-before-offered digital pieces of NHL history.

The marketplace will showcase current and historic moments as well as iconic elements of the game in the form of non-fungible tokens. Also on the roadmap are specialty packs, gamified collection experiences, 3D interactive trophy rooms where users can display their collections, as well as dynamic NFTs designed to change based on current team data, and more.

The NHL platform has a planned launch at the start of the 2022-23 NHL season.