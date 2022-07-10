Stephen A. Smith does not agree with Marcus Spears on whether Aaron Donald or Matthew Stafford was more important to the Rams' Super Bowl. (1:26)

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is known to be outspoken when it comes to his place among the NFL's elite. Coming off his first Super Bowl, the corner's latest claim to greatness takes a look at his accolades six years into his career.

On Friday, Ramsey took to Twitter to question if any other corner in league history achieved three first-team and five Pro Bowl selections at the position in his first six seasons. He believed that only two other players in league history have met that mark, but only one has. Former Buffalo Bills corner Butch Byrd is the only other corner with such a résumé, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Byrd played seven seasons for Buffalo, where he was a three-time first-team All-AFL selection and five-time AFL All-Star.

It's only like 2 in HISTORY with a resume like mine in 6 years — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 8, 2022

Cornerback Richard Sherman, who was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks and suited up for short stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, joined the Twitter dialogue with his résumé for his first six seasons compared to Ramsey's. He also suggested Minnesota Vikings defensive back Patrick Peterson be considered for this discussion. Later in the conversation, Sherman praised Ramsey, calling him "the standard" for secondary players.

I think @P2 and I can join the conversation. But you are the Standard right now! Its your time! Shine!



26ints

3x 1st team All Pro

1x 2nd team All pro

4x pro bowl

Int leader 2013

SB champ https://t.co/BEI29MB26T — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 8, 2022

Ramsey's former teammate Aqib Talib wanted to compare stats as well. Although he had more interceptions and touchdowns in his first six years, he didn't eclipse Ramsey in Pro Bowl honors, All-Pro nods and Super Bowls.

All Ramsey wants is for people to respect greatness when they see it.

AND YOU WAS THAT DUDE TOO! I just want people to start respecting greatness all around. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) July 8, 2022

Ramsey and the Rams' quest to defend their Super Bowl title begins on July 23 when training camp starts.