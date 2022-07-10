Free-agent offensive tackle Duane Brown was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday for allegedly possessing a concealed weapon.

Brown, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, posted $10,000 bond and was released from custody at 11:32 p.m. PT, according to an online record.

He is due back at LAX Superior Court on Aug. 3 for a hearing on the charge, which is a misdemeanor.

TMZ reported that the gun, which wasn't loaded, was found in Brown's luggage by airport security. He was arrested at 3:08 p.m. PT.

Brown, 36, started all 17 games for the Seattle Seahawks last season, his fifth with the franchise, and became a free agent this offseason. He was added to last season's Pro Bowl as an injury replacement for the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams.

Though Brown has dealt with knee issues and has had his practice workload heavily managed, he hasn't missed a game in either of the past two seasons. He ranks seventh among offensive tackles in pass block win rate since 2018 (91.8%).

Brown was selected in the first round (26th overall) of the 2008 draft by the Houston Texans, who traded him to Seattle in 2017

ESPN's Brady Henderson contributed to this report.