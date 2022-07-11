It has been a great few months for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. In February, the 27-year-old won his first NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and was named first-team All-Pro for the third consecutive year.

That was topped over the weekend when he tied the knot with Dani Rhodes.

The couple got married July 9 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and Steelers fullback Derek Watt, T.J.'s older brothers, were there, as were Steelers teammate Cameron Heyward and free agent cornerback Joe Haden. Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was also in attendance.

"Best day of my life," both said in the captions of Instagram posts sharing photos from the beachside nuptials.

Prior to the festivities, the Watt brothers showed off their beach style.

The couple got engaged last July.

Dani Rhodes, 24, is a former Wisconsin Badgers soccer player. She played pro soccer with the Chicago Red Stars with Kealia Ohai, J.J. Watt's wife.

Last summer, the edge rusher signed a five-year deal with Pittsburgh to become the NFL's highest-paid defensive player. The new four-year extension is worth $112 million and includes a $35 million signing bonus and $80 million guaranteed over the next three years.