In 2021, the NFL approved rule changes allowing alternate helmets with throwback uniforms.

The use of a second helmet was dropped in 2013 over concerns that wearing more than one helmet might not be safe for players. As those concerns have eased, clubs have lobbied for a second helmet because options for alternate jerseys were expanded in 2018. The new uniforms can be used starting in the 2022 season.

According to a league memo, the second helmet can be worn only with so-called classic, alternate or Color Rush jerseys.

That means some of the best classic NFL uniforms could be back this season. Some teams have begun showing off new helmets and uniforms or letting fans know that their favorite retro combination will be back.

Black on black on black

The Carolina Panthers already had black jerseys and pants in the team closet. Now they've added the black helmet.

Panthers' new black alternative helmets that occasionally will be worn this season (📸 @Panthers): pic.twitter.com/f6XzRE0fbn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 19, 2022

Red alert in Houston

The Houston Texans have been around since 2002. In that time, they've only worn dark blue headgear. That will change this season. The team announced the "Battle Red" helmet to be worn on Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When we text "🔴" that means we're Battle RED-y pic.twitter.com/gpyi4RfZkx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 12, 2022

i told you we'd get new helmets when helmets fly pic.twitter.com/4j3MxrcXsG — TORO 🐃 (@TexansTORO1) July 12, 2022

Pat Patriot is back

The New England Patriots will bring back their red uniforms and white helmets with the classic "Pat Patriot" logo. This was the franchise's first uniform, starting in 1960. It stayed the team's uniform until Bill Parcells' arrival in 1993. With him came the royal blue jerseys and the "Flying Elvis" logo. However, between 1994 and 2013, the Patriots are 9-3 in this uniform.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

Saints bet on black

For their new uniforms, the New Orleans Saints are reversing their helmet color scheme. Normally sporting a gold helmet with black decal, New Orleans' new helmet is black. The Saints will wear the helmet with their all-white Color Rush uniforms.

New Orleans Saints/Twitter

Another red lid

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing red helmets back for the team's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers. While the team's original helmet, in 1966, was red, this one is slightly different. It features gold stripes, which the team says is to honor the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons

Kelly green in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles are throwing it all the way back to the days of Reggie White and Randall Cunningham.

"It's what we've wanted and we're going to be able to introduce that for that season," Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said in March. "It's going to be, if you all remember the '90s and '80s with Randall and Reggie and Jerome [Brown] and Seth [Joyner] and Clyde [Simmons] and everybody, it's going to be that uniform and it's going to be as identical to what that existed as possible."