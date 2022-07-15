Keyshawn Johnson has no problem with Lamar Jackson responding to former Raven Bernard Pollard's critical comments on Twitter. (2:28)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has redefined what it means to be a dual threat at his position since earning the starting role.

The Louisville product, who was the 32nd overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft, didn't take long to etch his name in the record books as the unanimous NFL MVP in 2019.

That same year, he became the first QB in NFL history with 3,000-plus passing yards and 1,000-plus rushing yards in the same season, setting the single-season quarterback rushing record (1,206 yards) along the way. He is also the only player in NFL history with 1,000-plus rushing yards and 30-plus touchdowns in a single season. Jackson eclipsed Dan Marino's mark for most wins by a quarterback before turning 25 and owns a 37-12 record as a starter.

He started the 2021 season as the only quarterback in at least the last 20 seasons to be ranked in the top 10 in passing and rushing through his team's first five games, but ultimately ended the season sidelined with an injury.

Despite his impressive résumé, Jackson found himself outside of the top 10 quarterbacks for 2022 as ranked by execs, coaches, scouts and players around the NFL.

Following the list's release, ESPN's Ryan Clark was among those that questioned Jackson's placement outside of the top 10. Former Ravens safety Bernard Pollard Jr. saw things differently.

It's a lot that can be said. He's def a Top 10 talent, but as for a Top 10 QB I don't see it. I believe he should get paid by the #Ravens and should get TOP dollar! — Bernard Pollard Jr (@Crushboy31) July 12, 2022

Once Jackson caught wind of Pollard Jr.'s comments, the two went back and forth on Twitter. Their exchange included Pollard Jr. suggesting that wide receivers aren't interested in playing with Jackson, and the current Ravens signal-caller questioning Pollard Jr.'s impact in Super Bowl XLVII.

You been cappin since I been playing for the ravens I never heard of you tbh my boy you got your Super Bowl cause of ray Lewis and Ed Reed 🤣🤣 that year — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

Never🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣nobody speak of you 🤣🤣🤣🤣 I had to Google you lil bra🤣🤣🤣🤣 I never heard of you until I seen you keep dissing like you was a HOFMER BUT YOU FARRRRRRRRRRR FROM IT ACROSS THE OCEAN LIKE OVERSEAS🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/enswddjxtX — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

🤣🤣🤣🤣the last person I would go to for anything football related lil bra Talk to me about the best nascars out I'm all ears and eyes👂🏾👀 https://t.co/XxbgUoBQ2d — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

I pray we make it there Frfr Lil bra but I definitely don't wanna hear nothing about your ribs being broke ray tore his tricep 🤣🤣🤣 they never mentioned you🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bra you got it matter of fact I gotta focus and worry about the current opps not former https://t.co/fVKMkxhksH — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2022

The next day, new Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown defended his former quarterback.

Ultimately, Pollard Jr. and Jackson ended things on a somewhat amicable note.