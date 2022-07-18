Ryan Switzer, a former standout receiver at North Carolina who had a five-year career in the NFL, has retired from football.

Switzer, who has not appeared in an NFL game since 2019, announced his decision Monday on Twitter.

Switzer spent the last two seasons in Cleveland, where he was on the practice squad while battling injuries.

A new beginning. Thank you. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/btReNDUyRJ — Ryan Switzer (@Switz) July 18, 2022

Before that, Switzer spent two years returning kicks and punts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2018 for Pittsburgh, he also caught 36 passes for 253 yards and a touchdown.

Switzer, a fourth-round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017, was an All-American in college for North Carolina. He finished his four-year career with the Tar Heels with 26 touchdowns, including seven off punt returns.