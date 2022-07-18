LOS ANGELES -- The NFL has suspended without pay Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown for the first six games of the 2022 season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced Monday.

Brown, 21, will be eligible to return to the active roster Oct. 17, following the Rams' Week 6 contest, with his first opportunity for game action coming in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams have a Week 7 bye.

A 2021 fourth-round pick from Texas A&M, Brown played in 10 games his rookie season, but saw only 22 snaps on defense.

Following the departure of free agent Sebastian Joseph-Day, Brown was expected to play an increased role for the defending Super Bowl champions on a line that returns three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson.

Brown will be allowed to participate in training camp practices and in preseason games.

The Rams open the season Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.