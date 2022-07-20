The NFL say they have been "overwhelmed" by demand for tickets for their first regular-season game in Germany later this year.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Nov. 13, with legendary quarterback Tom Brady under center.

Tickets for the game went on sale Tuesday, but many fans were left disappointed after more than 770,000 people accessed the site at the same time, according to an NFL spokesperson.

"We are overwhelmed by the demand for tickets for our first ever regular-season game in Germany," an NFL spokesperson said. "More than 770,000 fans accessing our ticket shop at the same time is proof of the excitement we see in the market.

"Tom Brady and the Bucs facing the Seahawks in November will be the biggest sporting event in Germany in 2022. Our fans can't wait for the NFL to finally touch down in Germany."

Other NFL games played outside the United States have attracted huge numbers of supporters, with more than 120,000 fans attending the two games played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London last October. The stadium will host two more games in October, with a further fixture at Wembley stadium.

The NFL will also return to Mexico in November with a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at the Estadio Azteca.