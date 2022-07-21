Rob Gronkowski reflects on his friendship with Tom Brady, saying it's so powerful that he wears Brady's brand of underwear. (0:40)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- A modeling career might be in the near future for Rob Gronkowski -- and he has just the place to kick it off. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots tight end told ESPN in a sit-down interview this week that he wants to model for quarterback Tom Brady's clothing line.

"Our friendship's so powerful. I'm wearing his Brady brand underwear," said Gronkowski, who announced his second retirement in June after 11 NFL seasons, including four Super Bowl titles.

"I think he wants me to [model]," he said. "That's one thing I haven't really tried is like modeling. I mean, like pictures there, but being a true model? I'm gonna take pictures in my clothes, in my Brady clothes and send it to him and ask if he need a model. Maybe he can hire me. That'd be great."

Brady has multiple college athletes serving as NIL models on his Brady brand roster, including Jackson State cornerback Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, and University of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, among others. Brady also posts photos and videos of himself wearing the clothing.

This wouldn't be the first time Gronkowski has enlisted Brady's help in that department, as he asked Brady to work out with him so he could get ready for a GQ photoshoot.

"He didn't think he was in good shape," Brady recalled in December 2020. "We threw probably 60 passes, routes, and we didn't drop a ball. So it was like the ball never hit the ground. ... And then he was like, 'Dude, that was great. That was perfect. That was just what I needed. I feel ripped now.'"

Gronkowski said he can look to longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and landed on the magazine's cover in 2019, for pointers. She has also walked the runway for New York Fashion Week and had campaigns with Victoria's Secret, L'Oreal and Clarins.

He's also thinking of ways to contribute to his father Gordon's G&G Fitness Equipment Inc. company and is contemplating doing some fitness modeling.

"I don't really know my role," Gronkowski said. "Obviously I can promote it, be like a fitness model and stuff. Just keep putting my foot in the water in the [fitness] industry and just see if I can find other roles to help it out and increase my salary because it's zero right now."