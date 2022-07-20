ASHBURN, Va. -- Former Washington Commanders safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge of reckless driving for his role in a December crash that killed his longtime girlfriend.

Everett faces up to a year in jail, per sentencing guidelines for reckless driving in Virginia. He is scheduled to be sentenced in General District Court in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Sept. 8.

Everett, 30, was initially charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in January after an investigation determined he was traveling 90 miles an hour -- twice the legal limit for that stretch of semirural road -- on the night of Dec. 23 when his Nissan GT-R veered off the road, struck a cluster of trees and rolled over.

His passenger, Olivia Peters, 29, died at a local hospital.

Everett, a special teams captain and backup safety for Washington, was treated for serious injuries and released from the hospital four days after the crash. Two teammates, linebacker Jamin Davis and corner Benjamin St-Juste, were in a car ahead of Everett after the group had gone out to dinner.

Everett played seven seasons with the franchise before being released in March. He is currently a free agent.