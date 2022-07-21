Here's why Jennifer Lopez's marriage could be good news for Tom Brady

Dan Orlovsky explains that Tom Brady needs to play at an MVP level for the Bucs to have a chance to return to the NFC title game. (1:18)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is eyeing an eighth Super Bowl after retiring and then unretiring this NFL offseason. Jennifer Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck could be good news for Brady's chances.

Lopez married Affleck in July 2022. Before that, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer married twice while Brady was on the New England Patriots and once while he played for the Michigan Wolverines. Every time J-Lo has tied the knot, TB12 has won a championship during the same season or calendar year.

Hard Rock Sportsbooks' Twitter account chronicled the parallel between Lopez's marriages and Brady's titles. J-Lo's first marriage was to music producer Ojani Noa in Feb. 1997. That same college football season, the Wolverines were co-national champions with Nebraska after a split in the AP and coaches' polls. Brady served as a backup to Brian Griese that year. As for Lopez's marriage to Noa, it ended in Jan. 1998.

The next instance came in Sept. 2001 when the "Hustlers" actress shared nuptials with choreographer and dancer Cris Judd. That same NFL season, Brady stepped in for then-starter Drew Bledsoe after he was injured in Week 2. He led the Patriots to victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI and won his first Super Bowl MVP.

Lopez officially divorced Judd in 2003. In June 2004, she married singer Marc Anthony. Four months before J-Lo tied the knot, Brady helped the Pats win their second Super Bowl in three seasons with a 32-29 victory in over the Carolina Panthers. Brady won his second Super Bowl MVP with 354 yards passing and three touchdowns. Lopez and Anthony split in 2011.

We'll see if Lopez's new marriage to Affleck leads to another title for Brady.