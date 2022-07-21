The Cleveland Browns are working out veteran quarterbacks Josh Rosen and AJ McCarron, among others, ahead of the start of training camp, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Thursday.

The Browns, who face the possibility that starter Deshaun Watson could be suspended for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, are looking to enter training camp with four quarterbacks.

Watson and Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, will essentially both be QB1 entering training camp, but the Browns are planning on starting Brissett in the event that Watson is suspended.

Rosen, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, completing 2 of 11 passes with two interceptions. McCarron's last start came in 2019 for the Houston Texans. The Browns actually attempted to trade for McCarron in 2017 from the Cincinnati Bengals, but the deal fell apart after Cleveland missed the deadline to file the paperwork.

The Browns are waiting to hear on a possible suspension for Watson from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFL Players Association.

Watson has been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct during massage sessions in civil lawsuits filed by 25 women. One of the lawsuits was dropped following a judge's ruling that plaintiffs needed to amend their petitions to disclose their names. In June, Watson settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits he was facing. The other four remain active and are on track to go to trial next year.

Robinson heard arguments from the league, union and Watson's attorney during a three-day hearing held in her home state of Delaware last month.

The Browns traded for Watson in March, sending three first-round draft picks to the Houston Texans. Cleveland then gave Watson a new five-year contract worth $230 million fully guaranteed, the richest deal in NFL history for any player.

Cleveland starts training camp Wednesday.