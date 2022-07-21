Dallas Cowboys bringing back throwback uniforms and white helmets for Thanksgiving Day game

Sam Acho and Domonique Foxworth disagree on whether the Cowboys should become a run-first offense this season. (2:03)

For the first time since 2012, the Dallas Cowboys will wear their throwback jerseys and white helmets when they take on the New York Giants in their Thanksgiving Day matchup at AT&T Stadium.

The throwbacks went by the wayside under the NFL's health and safety protocols, but the league approved rules allowing a second helmet, which the Cowboys -- and their fans -- are happy to put on display.

"We're beyond excited to bring back our throwback helmets this season," said Cowboys chief brand officer Charlotte Jones. "The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we're thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again."

Left tackle Tyron Smith, who was entering his second season in 2012, is the only current member of the team to have worn the throwback uniform.

The look dates back to 1960, the Cowboys' first year in the NFL, when they wore white helmets before adopting the iconic silver helmet in 1965.

The throwback uniform will be one of four uniform combinations the Cowboys will wear this season along with the traditional white, navy and Color Rush uniforms.