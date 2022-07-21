Jake Trotter discusses if the Browns' signing of Josh Rosen gives any insight on a timeline for Deshaun Watson. (0:46)

The Cleveland Browns are signing former first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 draft, last played for the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, completing 2 of 11 passes with two interceptions.

The Browns, who face the possibility that starter Deshaun Watson could be suspended under the NFL's personal conduct policy, are looking to enter training camp with four quarterbacks.

Watson and Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in free agency this offseason, will essentially both be QB1 entering training camp, but the Browns are planning to start Brissett in the event that Watson is suspended.

Rosen, 25, has spent time with five NFL teams since he was drafted out of UCLA.

ESPN's Jake Trotter contributed to this story.