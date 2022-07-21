Ryan Clark breaks down why he believes in Bill Belichick's offensive scheme but doubts him as a playcaller for the Patriots. (1:08)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made it official Thursday: He isn't naming an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels.

The Patriots announced their complete coaching staff, with titles, for the first time since McDaniels departed to become Las Vegas Raiders head coach -- and there's no coordinator.

"I'm not big on titles," Belichick said in March. "We have jobs to do. We'll do the jobs."

Of calling plays, he said at the time: "We won't be calling any for a while. Don't have any games for a while."

In the spring, former Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia (senior football adviser/offensive line) and former New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (offensive assistant/QBs) were in leading roles, while Belichick was also notably involved on offense.

The question of which coach coordinates the attack and calls the plays into second-year quarterback Mac Jones lingers as the team prepares to hold its first training camp practice Wednesday.

Patricia, Judge and Belichick are viewed as the most likely possibilities, as Jones looks to build off a solid rookie season in which he was often attached at the hip with McDaniels.

Meanwhile, the Patriots once again aren't naming an official defensive coordinator. Linebacker coaches Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo have filled leading roles on defense in recent seasons.

The Patriots do have one official coordinator, as Cam Achord has returned to lead the special teams unit.