When a meme takes off on social media, everyone wants to get in on the fun, including athletes and sports teams. Many have jumped on the "Little Miss" meme that has become the latest internet sensation.

Social media accounts have used characters from the popular children's book series by Roger Hargreaves, which started in 1981. The point of the meme is to describe a specific trait about yourself accompanied by an image of one of the various "Little Miss" characters. Bonus points for adding creative additions, like hats and props.

Before "Little Miss," Hargreaves wrote the boy's version, "Mr. Men," which first published in 1971. After he died in 1988, his son, Adam, took over writing both books. The most recent edition, released in November, is "Mr. Bolt," inspired by retired Jamaican track star Usain Bolt.

Teams such as the Chicago Bears, Utah Jazz, Nebraska Cornhuskers women's basketball, Philadelphia 76ers and more made their own memes inspired by the Hargreaves' books.

Here's a look at some creative "Little Miss" memes across sports social media:

Your Mr. Chicago Bears 🤗 pic.twitter.com/EOlE3ZY5EF — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 21, 2022