Stephen A. Smith does not agree with Marcus Spears on whether Aaron Donald or Matthew Stafford was more important to the Rams' Super Bowl. (1:26)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night unveiled their Super Bowl LVI rings featuring what the team said is the most carat weight in the history of a sports championship ring.

The rings were unveiled in a private ceremony the night before the Rams' coaching staff is scheduled to report to training camp in Irvine, California.

The top of the ring features the Rams' logo made up of blue and yellow sapphires, the Lombardi trophy and two palm trees. Under the removable top of the ring there is a view of SoFi Stadium, surrounded by a piece of a Super Bowl LVI game ball. The field underneath the roof is made up of remnants of the SoFi Stadium turf from the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Each ring has approximately 20 carats of white diamonds set on white and yellow gold, to represent the official opening of SoFi Stadium in 2020.

💎 Most carat weight in history of a sports championship ring.



The Super Bowl LVI ring in all it's glory. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The Rams also chose to represent Jan. 12, honoring three dates in franchise history, with 1.12 carats of diamonds, On Jan. 12, 2016, the Rams were approved to move back to Los Angeles; on Jan. 12, 2017, the Rams hired Sean McVay as coach; and on Jan. 12, 2019, the Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first playoff victory after returning to L.A.

The final scores of each playoff game from the 2021 season are on the underside of the ring. The two stones on each side of the ring represent the four teams the Rams beat in the playoffs to win Super Bowl LVI: the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

The ring design was a collaborative effort between Rams players, team leadership and Los Angeles-based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills.

"To be able to not only win the Super Bowl, but also to do it in the house Mr. Kroenke built, is really a dream come true," Rams VP of football and business affairs Tony Pastoors said in a statement. "We are grateful to Jason and his team for their creativity and passion to deliver a championship ring that reflects our team and their historic season, the one-of-a-kind stadium where it happened, and the city that inspired all of it."