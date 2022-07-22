IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list after his offseason shoulder surgery.

Ramsey cannot practice while on the PUP list but can be activated at any time. He is one of four players who will be placed on the PUP list, along with linebacker Travin Howard, safety Quentin Lake and rookie running back Kyren Williams.

In a news conference on Friday afternoon, coach Sean McVay said Ramey is "feeling good" after the surgery and has been "attacking the rehab the right way."

"When we did do that surgery on him, obviously most importantly was how he felt about it, but then with the goal in mind of, all right, attack the rehab the right way and, most importantly, be ready for Sept. 8 ready to go," McVay said. "So we'll be smart about that progress for him."

Last month, Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself with what appears to be a sling on his left shoulder. A source told ESPN that the surgery was "precautionary and minor." During a March appearance on "The Pivot Podcast," Ramsey said he played "half the year, probably 10 games, with two AC joints sprained."

McVay also said quarterback Matthew Stafford will be ready to throw when the team begins practicing on Sunday. Stafford didn't throw during the spring after he received an injection in his right elbow for an injury he dealt with during the 2021 season. McVay said although Stafford will be "ready to go," he will be on a pitch count during training camp.

"He's been able to do a lot of things over the last handful of weeks, even since we've been off," McVay said. "I think with a veteran player, anybody of his magnitude or really just with the amount of experience, you want to be smart with following some pitch counts and different things like that.

"But he's going to be ready to go, but we will be smart with what that workload looks like within our four- and three-day week increments."