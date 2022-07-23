LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears guard Dakota Dozier recently underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Saturday.

Dozier was carted off the field during the Bears' first day of mandatory minicamp last month after injuring his left leg during practice. The Bears later placed Dozier on injured reserve.

He had been playing left guard with the second-team offensive line in the minicamp.

The seven-year veteran signed a one-year contract with the Bears in free agency after three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Dozier spent most of the 2021 season on the Vikings' practice squad but started 16 games at left guard in 2020.