GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Police Department confirmed it was one of their officers who put his hands on Packers running back AJ Dillon on Saturday during a weather delay of an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field and said it will investigate the incident.

A video of Dillon, the Packers' third-year running back, showed an officer trying to prevent the player from interacting with fans at the Manchester City vs. FC Bayern Munich friendly. Dillon was going to jump into the stands and do a Lambeau Leap and was initially stopped before being allowed to do it.

Dillon called it a "miscommunication between the parties" in a tweet posted Sunday.

The police department issued a statement saying: "The Green Bay Police Department is aware of the social media video which shows an interaction between a Green Bay Police Officer and Green Bay Packer AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field on July 23, 2022. It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon. The Green Bay Police Department Professional Standards/Internal Affairs Division has initiated a review of this incident."

Dillon was one of several Packers players who attended the friendly -- the first soccer match ever contested at Lambeau Field.

"It's obviously very unfortunate, the situation that occurred," Packers president Mark Murphy said Monday. "I understand AJ basically said, 'Listen, it was a misunderstanding,' and I know just recently I believe the police department issued a statement."