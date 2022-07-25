Josh Allen details why he tries to be as "fun and vibrant" as possible at Bills training camp. (0:40)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- A Josh Allen autograph is one of the most desired items at Buffalo Bills training camp. Shouts and requests calling for the Bills quarterback to visit with fans are frequent. Dawson Knox became one of the lucky recipients of Allen's signature after practice Monday, signing the back of Knox's neck while the tight end was signing items for fans himself.

When asked initially whose idea it was for the signature, Knox said, "Who do you think?" referring to Allen.

"I just felt someone writing on my neck as I was signing stuff," Knox said. "I turned around and Josh was getting after it. I can probably sell my neck for a lot now, huh?"

Luckily (or unluckily depending on your view) for Knox, most of the signature is hidden behind his hair. Allen also tried to sign safety Jordan Poyer's neck, but he playfully pushed the quarterback away before he could make his mark.

Many fans taking in camp at St. John Fisher University brought signs intended for Allen, including one that read, "Today is my fiancé's birthday ... all he wants is a signature! Josh Allen (help me out!)."

Alaina Getzenberg/ESPN

Allen and Knox have a close relationship with Knox coming off a career year -- 49 receptions for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. Entering his fourth season, Knox is currently scheduled to become a free agent at the end of the season and said that he has "communicated" that he'd like to remain with the Bills for the long term.

During the team's offseason program, Knox said that despite Allen getting more attention for his performance on the field, he's remained the same guy.

"I haven't seen that change him at all," Knox said. "He's just the same old guy cracking jokes on the sidelines and quoting movies that no one's ever heard of. But yeah, that dude's hilarious and he's one of the greatest competitors I've ever played with. So, he's I don't think he's gonna change at all."