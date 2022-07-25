OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens on Monday reached an agreement with veteran running back Corey Clement to provide much-needed depth in the backfield, a source told ESPN.

Baltimore is without its two top running backs in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom were placed on the physically unable to perform list. The Ravens also are down another running back in undrafted rookie Ricky Person, who left training camp after reporting.

With Baltimore's first full-team practice scheduled Wednesday, the team's healthy running backs are Clement, Mike Davis, Tyler Badie, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said last month that he was "hopeful" Dobbins and Edwards would be ready for the regular-season opener at the New York Jets on Sept. 11. Over the past three seasons, the Ravens have run the ball a league-high 1,668 times, which is an average of 34 rushing attempts per game.

Clement, 27, played his first four seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last season. He has rushed for 795 yards and seven touchdowns in his career.