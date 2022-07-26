TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's recently signed contract extension includes an addendum that requires him to study film for four hours per week during the season to stay in compliance with his new deal.

The clause is labeled "independent study addendum." A source who has seen the contract confirmed to ESPN that the addendum first reported by NFL Network is in the contract.

According to the contract, Murray will need to study "material provided to him by the Club in order to prepare for the Club's next upcoming game." Murray will receive "credit" for completing his film study, according to the contract. However, the addendum states the time that Murray spends in mandatory meetings studying does not count and that Murray also won't receive credit if he does not "personally study the provided material in good faith."

The addendum also states that Murray will not get credit if he's not studying or watching the material while it plays on his tablet or if he's doing something that can distract him or draw his attention elsewhere while the material is playing, such as playing video games, watching TV or browsing the internet.

Failure to meet the addendum's requirements will mean Murray will "be deemed to be in default" of his contract, per the wording in the agreement. The addendum kicks in this season and lasts through 2028, which is when the Cardinals can pick up a club option.

Murray agreed to an extension on Thursday. It's worth up to $230.5 million with about $105 million guaranteed at signing and $160 million guaranteed for injury.

Teams routinely put clauses in contracts that require players to attend offseason workouts, reach certain weight goals or other tangible goals, but it's believed that a clause requiring a player to study more outside of team meetings is unusual, if not unprecedented.