The Chicago Bears have signed free agent offensive tackle Riley Reiff, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.

The deal is for one year and worth up to $12.5 million, with $10 million likely to be earned, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

A 10-year veteran, Reiff spent last season with the Cincinnati Bengals after a four-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings.

Reiff was a first-round selection of the Detroit Lions in 2012 and played five years for Detroit.

The move comes less than a week after Bears guard Dakota Dozier underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.