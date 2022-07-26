        <
        >

          Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers goes full 'Con Air' and more training camp arrivals

          play
          Brady over Rodgers! Did Madden get their QB ratings right? (2:14)

          Kimberley A. Martin and Bart Scott debate whether Tom Brady deserves the top Madden QB rating over Aaron Rodgers. (2:14)

          12:24 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          It's been about six months since the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl and, already, the NFL offseason is coming to a close. After an offseason of dramatic QB moves, a big-money free agency period, a few weddings and one very notable un-retirement, training camps are opening and players are reporting to their teams.

          Before starting jobs are decided and Super Bowl contenders begin their title quests, players need to ace the arrival to training camp.

          Read more: Training camp previews for every team

          Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers knows the assignment. He arrived in Green Bay going full Cameron Poe.

          Rodgers, whose offseason included a contract extension with $101.5 million guaranteed and a new tattoo, channeled the protagonist from "Con Air." Perhaps Rodgers can slip the "Put the bunny back" line into a news conference.

          The look prompted a prop bet from Caesars Sportsbook.

          The reigning NFL MVP has a flair for drama and unique looks. Over the past few seasons, that has meant arriving to camp with big sunglasses or gnarly mustaches.