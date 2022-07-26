Bengals reporter Ben Baby talks about Joe Burrow's pending appendectomy and how long it may sideline him. (0:58)

CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will have an appendectomy, a source confirmed to ESPN.

A timetable for the procedure remains unclear, but is likely to be within the next 48 hours, according to a source familiar with the procedure.

NFL Network was first to report news of Burrow's impending procedure.

Cincinnati's veterans reported to practice Tuesday ahead of the team's first official training camp practice Wednesday.

The medical situation comes during the acclimation period of training camp. Teams are not permitted to have line contact through the first five days of camp, according to the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players' union.

Cincinnati is coming off its first AFC championship and Super Bowl appearance in 33 seasons. Last year, Burrow completed 70.4% of his passes for 4,611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.