NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Derrick Henry's journey back from a Jones fracture in his right foot will continue Wednesday when will takes the field for the first time during Tennessee Titans training camp.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, the only place the Titans will get a look at Henry this summer will be the practice field.

"I wouldn't anticipate seeing Derrick in the preseason games," Vrabel said Tuesday during his opening training camp press conference.

Vrabel said Henry would have some involvement in practice, but there will also come a time when they'll do some "different things" with the star running back, including extra conditioning during dead periods when the team is focusing on special teams.

In the past, Henry went to a sandpit for additional work during down times of practice. He also worked on pass catching with running backs coach Tony Dews during downtime.

The foot injury cost Henry nine games last season, but he still finished ninth in rushing yards (937) and seventh in rushing touchdowns (10) in the NFL. Henry carried the ball 20 times for 61 yards and a rushing touchdown in the Titans' divisional playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in January.

Henry played that postseason game with a steel plate and screws in his foot along with a special cleat that was fitted with a steel plate for additional support. Now that his foot is fully healthy, the 28-year-old Henry has his sights set on proving that he is still capable of being a top back.

"The doubters, whatever they want to be, I am definitely motivated," Henry said during minicamp. "I'm ready to go. So we gonna see."

The Titans also announced that 11-year veteran defensive back Buster Skrine, who joined the team last November, informed them that he is retiring. He appeared in six games and made three starts, recording an interception and three passes defended.