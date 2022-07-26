ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory, who was the team's biggest acquisition in free agency, will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Gregory signed one of the largest free agency deals of any defensive player who changed teams this offseason. He had shoulder surgery shortly after he signed the five-year, $70 million contract in March. Outside linebacker Von Miller and cornerback J.C. Jackson were the only players who changed teams this offseason to sign larger deals.

The Broncos acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade in March, but Gregory was the team's biggest foray into free agency.

Broncos general manager George Paton said Tuesday as the Broncos players reported for training camp that Gregory and tackle Billy Turner (knee) would be among the players to open camp on the PUP list.

"He looks really good; he's had a really good summer," Paton said. "Randy's been working really hard ... I look out my window and I see him work. He's shown everything here in his rehab that he's shown on tape."

The Broncos' decision-makers have repeatedly said they are all-in on Gregory's potential. Gregory, either due to league suspensions or injuries, has not played more than 14 games in any of his seasons, never started more than 11 games in any of his seasons or finished with more than six sacks in any season.

The Broncos see Gregory and Bradley Chubb as their top two pass-rushers, but with Gregory on the PUP list to open camp, rookie Nik Bonitto will be one of the players who gets a longer look. The Broncos selected Bonitto in the second round of this past April's draft -- their first pick of the draft after they had traded their first-round pick, with four other picks, as part of the deal to acquire Wilson.

Both Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett said they believe Gregory will be medically cleared to play by Week 1 of the regular season. The Broncos open the season Sept. 12. in Seattle.

"Obviously, there is some work to be done, but we expect him on schedule for Week 1, and we'll see if we can take him off before then," Paton said.

"In the end, it's about doing it the right way," Hackett said. "It's a long season ... I love everything that's he's done ... this guy loves ball -- it's everything to him."