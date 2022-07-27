LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn insisted he does not want to be traded despite skipping the team's entire offseason program, including mandatory minicamp.

"I've been traded twice," Quinn said Wednesday. "You get tired of moving. I thought I did a good job last year, but I guess I'll just continue to try to re-prove myself.

"I expect to be here, but I guess if not, well, that's out of my control. I'm just going to take it day by day and have fun here with the guys and just let life take its course."

The 32-year-old veteran was the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason after the Bears dealt outside linebacker Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers for two draft picks while making major changes to the roster. Quinn, who set the Bears single-season record for sacks with 18.5 in 2021, said he never expected to go anywhere while also noting the uncertainty of a decision that is not up to him.

"Didn't I just say it's a business? Again, I thought last year gave me a little comfortability to stay in the building," Quinn said. "But again, I'm just gonna do my part, bring a smile, work as hard as I can, and just let everything take its course after that."

Quinn has three years remaining on his contract, which comes with a $12.8 million base salary this season.

Quinn said he spent the offseason taking care of his body and getting himself right mentally ahead of his 12th season. His absence from mandatory minicamp was unexcused, but the edge rusher said he was comfortable paying the fines that came with missing the three-day stretch of practices in June.

Wednesday marked the first day Quinn has practiced with the Bears this season.

Ahead of Chicago's first training camp practice, the Bears placed linebacker Roquan Smith on the physically-unable-to-perform list along with defensive lineman Sam Kamara. The former first-round pick is at an impasse with the team over a contract extension and was expected to undergo a hold in at training camp after reporting on Tuesday.

According to coach Matt Eberflus, Smith underwent a physical upon arriving at Halas Hall but did not participate in the team's conditioning test. Eberflus reiterated that Smith does indeed have an injury.

"Yeah, of course," Eberflus said. "He's on PUP. So that's where he is at."

Smith rode a stationary bike during Wednesday's practice and will remain involved with the team despite being on the PUP list.

"He is in a good spot," Eberflus said. "He's really in a good spot. We had a great conversation, talking to him about where he is. He's focused. He's in meetings and he's wired in in that way, and again he is on PUP right now, so he is not able to get out there and practice, but he's wired in."

Smith participated in the entire offseason program while awaiting a contract extension. He's set to make $9.7 million on the final year of his rookie deal and could be looking for a contract closer to what fellow linebackers Fred Warner and Shaquille Leonard make, which averages around $19 million per year.

While he's not expected to take part in practices until he receives a new deal, Eberflus noted his expectations for Smith.

"Stay involved, be a leader, be engaged, which he's doing and will do," Eberflus said. "He's a pro. He's been in the league long enough. He's a really good player. We're excited to have him as a Chicago Bear. And he'll do that."