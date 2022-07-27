Ryan Clark explains what Russell Wilson needs to be in order for the Denver Broncos to contend for a Super Bowl. (1:20)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who went through his first training camp practice with his new team Wednesday, said ongoing negotiations for a contract extension don't impact his daily efforts and he hopes to be with the franchise "for a long, long time.''

The Broncos did not work out a contract extension with Wilson as part of the blockbuster trade to acquire the nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but general manager George Paton has said a new deal for the 33-year-old is a top priority.

The price tag for a frontline quarterback continues to rise. Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray recently signed a five-year extension that could be worth more than $230 million with just over $100 million guaranteed at signing, while Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal earlier this year.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is representing himself in negotiations with the team, and Wilson are the next high-profile quarterbacks in line for new deals. Some in the league believe Wilson's new deal could average more than $50 million per season.

"I don't worry about those guys and what they're doing -- awesome for them,'' Wilson said after Wednesday's practice. "Obviously, Kyler, great for him. Obviously, Lamar, with his situation, but it has nothing really to do with me. I'm excited to be here. I know I want to be here for a long, long time, hopefully the rest of my career. It's been a blessing with these guys.''

Wilson also said his "sole focus'' right now was "winning a Super Bowl for the Broncos and more.''

Wilson's current contract, which he signed with the Seattle Seahawks, runs through the 2023 season, but Paton has said he would like to secure Wilson for the long term. The Broncos certainly invested as if they intended for Wilson to be their long-term solution at the position, given they traded five draft picks, including two first-round and two second-round selections, and three players to the Seahawks to acquire Wilson.

Asked Tuesday, when the Broncos players reported for training camp, about progress toward a new contract for Wilson, Paton said: "We all want Russell here a long time. I appreciate the question. Out of respect for his team and our team, we're going to keep it in house -- any discussions we may or may not have. I have a really good relationship with Russ' agent, Mark Rodgers, and at the right time, we'll get a deal done.''