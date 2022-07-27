FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have signed sixth-year defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $20.8 million contract extension with $17.85 million guaranteed, his agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Godchaux started 16 games last season for New England, his first with the team after playing the first four years of his career with the Miami Dolphins.

He played 59% of the defensive snaps, usually coming off the field in obvious passing situations, as his primary role was to play with power inside and hold up at the point of attack. His 65 tackles ranked fifth on the team, and he added one sack.

The Patriots struggled on run defense -- ranking 25th in rushing average allowed (4.5) and 22nd in rushing yards per game (123.7) -- but the extension for Godchaux reflects that coach Bill Belichick likely doesn't believe that was a result of his play.

During a June appearance on the Jacques Talk podcast on WAFB in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Godchaux said: "I had one of my best seasons last season. I look forward to another dominant season this year."

In the team's first training camp practice Wednesday, he was lining up alongside veteran Lawrence Guy with the top defense.

The 6-foot-3, 311-pound Godchaux, who entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick out of LSU in 2017, was entering the final season of a two-year, $15 million deal he had signed as a free agent last offseason.