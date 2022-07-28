RENTON, Wash. -- Star wide receiver DK Metcalf is present at Seattle Seahawks training camp but not practicing amid his unsettled contract situation.

Metcalf reported with the rest of the team on Tuesday, then did not take part in any portion of Wednesday's first practice, an increasingly popular approach that has become known as a "hold in." He stood near his fellow receivers during positional drills, then watched the team periods from the sideline while wearing his No. 14 jersey and a backward Seahawks cap.

"We're working," coach Pete Carroll said of Metcalf's contract. "I don't have any update for you, but we're working."

Carroll made it clear that Metcalf didn't practice Wednesday because of his contract situation and not his surgically repaired foot, saying the receiver passed his physical and is "fine."

The Seahawks and Metcalf's agent, Tory Dandy, have been negotiating an extension that would likely be worth around $25 million per season based on some of the recent deals signed by comparable NFL receivers. Metcalf's unsettled contract situation prompted him to skip last month's mandatory minicamp with an unexcused absence.

At the time, Carroll reiterated the Seahawks' desire to keep the 24-year-old Pro Bowler for the long term and said he was no less optimistic that they'd do so after Metcalf's minicamp no-show. Carroll said he hoped a deal would get done before training camp.

"We were hoping so," Carroll said Wednesday. "We shot for it, but we're right there now. There's a lot of work being done like right now."

Asked how quickly he expects the two sides to reach a deal, Carroll said, "I've got no update for you."

By showing up to camp but not practicing, Metcalf avoids what would be $40,000 in daily fines as well as the risk of injury. Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner took the same approach during his contract negotiations in 2019, as did safety Jamal Adams last year. San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James are currently holding in as well.

For now, Metcalf is scheduled to make $3.983 million in the final year of the rookie contract he signed as the final pick of the second round in 2019. He has a combined 216 catches for 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns over his first three seasons. He made his lone Pro Bowl in 2020 after breaking Steve Largent's single-season franchise record with 1,303 receiving yards.

Metcalf hasn't missed a game in his career. He played most of last season with a broken bone in his foot, which required surgery.