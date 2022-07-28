TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center Ryan Jensen was carted off the field during Thursday's training camp practice with a left knee injury.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Jensen will undergo an MRI today to determine the severity of the injury. General manager Jason Licht said the team might not have a diagnosis for a few days due to swelling.

The injury happened during a team period and resulted in the whole team gathering around Jensen, who has been a fixture on the Bucs' offensive line for five seasons. The mood immediately turned somber.