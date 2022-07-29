Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder testified for nearly 11 hours during a private deposition Thursday with members of the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform regarding his franchise's workplace culture.

Snyder testified voluntarily but did so under oath. His attorney had negotiated with the committee for nearly a month over how he would testify, whether via subpoena or voluntarily.

A spokesperson for Snyder said he answered every question. Any or all of the transcript can be made public, but that likely will take several days. Both sides receive audio of the deposition and check it against the transcript.

Snyder testified via videoconference from overseas. His yacht is currently in the Mediterranean Sea, according to vesselfinder.com. Snyder and his family had been in Israel for most of July with various events planned to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his mother's death.

The deposition began shortly after 8 a.m. ET and ended at 6:30 p.m.

"Mr. Snyder fully addressed all questions about workplace misconduct, described the Commanders' dramatic two-year transformation and expressed hope for the organization's bright future," a spokesperson for Snyder said in a statement.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has referenced the changes made in the organization over the past two years.

The committee did not issue a statement Thursday.

The committee began investigating Snyder and the organization in October, looking into past issues. Though a spokesperson for Snyder referred to the investigation's conclusion last month, a source said the committee has not finished looking into the organization.