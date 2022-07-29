Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith said he expects rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. to be ready for Week 1.

"Yes, I do," Smith said. "Whenever a player is coming out with a major injury, this ramp-up period, that's what it's for. We're going to ease him into it. He's healthy, seeing him run around. We had him doing a few plays... So he's on schedule."

Stingley, the Texans' No. 3 overall pick, played in only three of LSU's 13 games in 2021 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

He hasn't practiced in team drills throughout OTAs or training camp as the Texans are monitoring his reps. Stingley has participated in other drills as he gets acclimated to the NFL.

But even in limited action, Stingley has impressed his teammates.

"Stingley got that demeanor," Brandin Cooks said. "He reminds me of a guy that I played with, not going to say any names, but that guy was special. Quiet guy, come out here and he's about business."