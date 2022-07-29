OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Defensive end Derek Wolfe announced his retirement on Friday after a decade in the NFL.

Wolfe, 32, decided to leave the game a little over a month after reaching an injury settlement with the Baltimore Ravens. He was waived by Baltimore on June 14, a day after he revealed on social media that he had undergone his second hip surgery of the year. Wolfe missed all of last season with hip and back injuries.

"After 10 seasons in the NFL, I've decided it's time to step away from the game," Wolfe said in a video released on the Denver Broncos' Twitter account. "Time for a new beginning."

Drafted in the second round of the 2012 draft by the Broncos, Wolfe was known for his determination, recording 350 tackles and 34 sacks in his career. But he struggled to stay healthy, playing in all of his team's regular season games just three times in his career.

Wolfe spent his first eight seasons with the Broncos before joining the Ravens in 2020. Baltimore re-signed Wolfe to a three-year, $12 million contract (including a $5.4 million signing bonus) in March 2021, but he never played a game after that.