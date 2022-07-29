ASHBURN, Va., -- Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan will retire as a member of the Washington Commanders. Kerrigan will sign a one-day contract with the Commanders Friday afternoon and end his career with the organization that drafted him in 2011.

Kerrigan retires as Washington's all-time sack leader with 95.5, but he played last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kerrigan will hold a press conference Saturday morning and attend Washington's practice.

Washington drafted Kerrigan with the 16th overall pick and he became an instant starter, first as an outside linebacker in the team's 3-4 alignment and then later as a defensive end in a four-man front.

In one five-year stretch, Kerrigan recorded 13 sacks three times and finished with 60 overall. He made the Pro Bowl three times in that span - and four overall in his career.

Kerrigan was also known for his durability. He played every game in his first eight seasons and appeared in 139 consecutive overall before finally sitting out a game because of a concussion. Kerrigan did not record a sack in 16 regular-season games with Philadelphia in 2021, but did manage 1.5 in a playoff loss to Tampa Bay.

"While I'm thankful for the amazing times and memories I was able to have as a player, I'm equally thankful to now have the wisdom and courage to walk away," Kerrigan said in a post tweeted by the Commanders.

Kerrigan said it was 'cool' to see so many fans wearing his No. 91 jersey during his time with Washington. "And to have had the success that I was able to have? Something I never in my wildest dreams could have envisioned," he said. "To say I'm thankful would be quite the understatement."