A hearing for a battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants has been pushed back at least two more months, according to multiple reports.

This is the third time the hearing has been pushed back this year.

Kamara is facing a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to commit battery and a felony charge of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He was not present for the hearing in Las Vegas and attended practice at the Saints facility in Metairie, La.

Kamara was arrested by Las Vegas police outside of the Allegiant Stadium locker room on Feb. 6 following the conclusion of the Pro Bowl.

Kamara was accused of being one of several men who injured someone outside of a Las Vegas nightclub the night before the Pro Bowl.

Police said the alleged victim had a conversation with Kamara and his group before attempting to walk into an elevator. The police report said Kamara put his hand on the man's chest to stop him and was pushed away before Lammons punched the man.

The man told the police that he was pushed and stumbled before falling unconscious while the defendants allegedly hit and kicked him. The police report said the alleged victim sustained an orbital fracture on his right eye and marks on his head, knees and arms. Police said surveillance video matches the alleged victim's statement, writing in the report that Kamara punched the man three more times after he was unconscious.

League sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler in July that Kamara could face suspension under the NFL's personal conduct policy, but there is no timetable for any potential discipline. The 27-year-old has made the Pro Bowl for the last five seasons and had 1,337 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 13 games last season.