RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms while at home, the team announced on Monday.

According to the Seahawks' statement, Carroll tested positive on Sunday, which was a day off for players. He's remaining at home and is in communication with his coaching staff with the plan to participate in team meetings virtually until he returns to the facility.

In March, the NFL and its players' union suspended the COVID-19 protocols that had been in place the past two seasons. CDC guidelines, which the league is now following, state that an individual who tests positive for COVID-19 or experiences symptoms should isolate for at least five days.

Carroll, the NFL's oldest head coach at age 70, is fully vaccinated.

The Seahawks' announcement came less than an hour after the team was scheduled to hold its fourth practice of training camp. It's not clear who will run practice in Carroll's absence. Carl Smith's and Sean Desai's titles both include "associate head coach."

Information from ESPN's Kevin Seifert was used in this report.