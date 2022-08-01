Peyton Manning makes a Hall of Fame speech for the ages as he cracks some jokes and reflects on the game of football. (9:06)

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning will be in Tennessee in the fall, but not for his alma mater. (Sorry Tennessee Volunteers fans.)

The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos icon will be in Nashville on Nov. 9 to co-host the 56th annual Country Music Association Awards (8 p.m. ET, ABC) with country music star Luke Bryan.

The awards show will be held at the home of the NHL's Nashville Predators, Bridgestone Arena, which is some 180 miles from where Manning famously played college football in Knoxville.

It will be his first time hosting the CMA Awards, but Manning is familiar with being an emcee. In 2017, he became the fourth athlete to host the ESPYS.

Bryan also served as last year's host for the event referred to as "Country Music's Biggest Night."

"When I was asked if Peyton Manning was someone I would consider co-hosting with, I didn't hesitate," Bryan said in a statement. "We have become great friends through the years and what he brings to the table is gonna make it even more of a blast. I know he's been to the CMA Awards before, but he's never been with me. Hey Peyton, I hope you're ready for the night of your life!"

Manning shared his co-host's enthusiasm and jokingly posted his "audition tape" on Instagram.