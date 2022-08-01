PITTSBURGH -- Chris Boswell isn't going anywhere.

The Pittsburgh Steelers secured the place kicker's services by inking him to a new four-year, $20.5 million extension, his agent Jeff Nalley told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday night.

Boswell received $12.5 million guaranteed and his extension ties him with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history.

Boswell, who will be entering his eighth season with the Steelers, has made at least 90% of his field goals for the last three seasons, including an 8-for-9 mark in field goals greater than 50 yards.