IRVINE, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson will have a "minor" surgery Tuesday after tweaking his knee, head coach Sean McVay said Monday.

McVay said the Rams expect Jefferson to be out "a few weeks," but he's not sure what the wide receiver's availability will be to start the season. He said the team would have a better idea on Jefferson's timetable to return after he has the surgery.

"It was really positive news that we got on him," McVay said. "He's in good spirits. We'll get his knee cleaned up tomorrow."

McVay said the injury is on the same knee Jefferson played through an injury on toward the end of the 2021 season, but is on a "different area." Jefferson told reporters at the start of training camp that he had surgery during the offseason and was 100% healthy.

McVay also said the Rams "lessened Matthew [Stafford]'s workload during camp today," having him take part in the individual reps but not the team drills. McVay said Stafford is "still feeling a little bit of pain," but "it's not something that we're concerned about."

Stafford didn't throw during the team's spring workouts after he had an injection in his right elbow for an injury he played through for part of last season.

"He could push through it," McVay said. "He's been throwing and competing in team settings. We felt like the smart thing was, let's really just take it a week at a time.

"...The most important thing is for him feeling good and healthy on September 8. We could certainly push and he could really grind through this but that's not the goal with somebody like him. It's not something that we're concerned about. We just want to be really smart with somebody that is as important as our quarterback is."