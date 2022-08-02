JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence will not play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday morning.

Running back Travis Etienne, who missed his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury, won't play either, Pederson said. Etienne is not practicing Tuesday because of an illness, but otherwise has been a full participant in training camp. Pederson said he wants to be careful with Etienne, the 25th overall pick of the 2021 draft.

"Trevor's been getting a lot of great looks here in practice," Pederson said. "[We] feel he's in a good spot."

Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard has been limited in camp in his recovery from a groin injury he suffered in OTAs and also will not play against the Raiders. Jake Luton will start.

"We're still evaluating our roster," Pederson said. "We've got a lot of young guys and a lot of battles that we want to start seeing in game situations."

Lawrence threw 12 touchdown passes and 17 interceptions and set a franchise rookie record with 3,641 yards passing as a rookie in 2021.