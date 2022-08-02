The Arizona Cardinals activated wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday.

Brown, acquired by the Cardinals in a draft-night trade with the Baltimore Ravens, went on the list last Tuesday with a hamstring issue, a day before their first training camp practice.

Brown tweaked his hamstring two weeks ago while running routes, coach Kliff Kingsbury said last Wednesday.

During his opening news conference of training camp last Tuesday, Kingsbury said he expects Brown to be a "really big part" of the Cardinals' offense after liking what he saw out of him during offseason practices.

In other moves Tuesday, the Cardinals signed offensive lineman Rashaad Coward and released wide receiver Christian Blake.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss contributed to this report.