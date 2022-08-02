Tyreek Hill is excited for the possibilities for the Dolphins' offense this season. (0:43)

MIAMI -- Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, a connoisseur of sorts of Yeezy sneakers, revealed he would miss "Yeezy Day" on Tuesday -- and was disappointed.

"Man, training camp. You lose sight of everything," he said when asked about the day-long sale of the shoes. "Like national holidays such as this."

McDaniel, who is in his first season as the Dolphins' head coach, wears Yeezy sneakers to most of his news conferences and jokes that he owns a "mountain" of the Kanye West-designed shoes.

The first version of the shoes were released in February of 2015 and the Yeezy brand has since expanded into clothing. "Yeezy Day" is an annual sale by adidas of its Yeezy-brand shoes. The shoes, a celebrity favorite, are notoriously difficult to purchase for retail prices and are generally only available to those who win a raffle for the opportunity to do so.

This year's release features 17 different designs or colors, including slide sandals. The retail prices range from $75 to $300 depending on the style. They are often re-sold through third-party apps at a considerably marked-up price.