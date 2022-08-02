Tannenbaum to the Cowboys: 'Go get OBJ right now' (0:42)

The quarterbacks were the story at camps Tuesday. New Carolina Panthers QB Baker Mayfield hit on a electric deep ball that got fans talking. The Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts had his most impressive day so far, and the Joneses -- the New York Giants' Daniel Jones and the New England Patriots' Mac Jones -- logged encouraging days for their teams.

In non-QB news, Kyle Pitts continues to dominate Atlanta Falcons practices. New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall is coming on strong, showcasing his burst and versatility. And Orlando Brown Jr. practiced for the first time since signing his one-year contract worth almost $16.7 million.

Things are picking up throughout the NFL. Who made a mark Tuesday? Who got dinged up? Who had the most fun?

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

The kicking competition between Lirim Hajrullahu and Jonathan Garibay has gotten off to a slow start. On Tuesday, Garibay made 6 of 8 attempts in special teams drills but missed all three tries from 49, 54 and 59 yards in the special situation portion of the work. Hajrullahu was just 3-of-8 in drills and made one attempt in his situational work.

In three days of kicking, both kickers are 17-of-27.

"That wasn't [a] confidence builder going against about a 50 mph wind trying them from 60 yards out," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "I was kidding somebody [and said], 'I just want to see them make extra points and kicks from the 20 and the 30.'"-- Todd Archer

It took six practices into training camp, but Lamar Jackson finally threw an interception. Jackson was picked off by safety Tony Jefferson, who made an outstanding play by tipping the ball to himself before pulling it in.

"I don't know how he got a hand on that ball, in and of itself," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after practice.

Jackson's first interception came on what was his sharpest day of the summer. He completed 15 of 19 passes (79%), which included a drop by Rashod Bateman on a deep throw. -- Jamison Henley

Bills safety Jordan Poyer suffered an elbow injury during the team's 11-on-11 drills while tackling rookie running back James Cook. He hyperextended his elbow and will miss a few weeks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Poyer left the team's locker room with his left arm inside a shirt and appeared to be wearing a sling. Safety Micah Hyde is also making his way back from hip/glute injury. He has yet to fully participate in practice after suffering the injury Friday. The injuries have opened up opportunities for backups Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin. Johnson seemed to get more opportunities Tuesday with Poyer out, but it will certainly be a competition to watch.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White also continues to progress after tearing his ACL nine months ago. Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said that the athletic trainers communicated to him "[White's] really progressing well and they're excited about where he is at this point." -- Alaina Getzenberg

Carolina Panthers: Panthers wideout Robby Anderson tweeted "Noooooo" back in April when news came out the Panthers were interested in acquiring quarterback Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. On Tuesday, teammates and fans were saying "Ooooooh" over a play Anderson made with the former No. 1 overall pick. Mayfield, working with the 1s, threw a strike of about 50 yards that the veteran wide receiver hauled in close to the goal line.

Explosive plays is what you get with Mayfield, and what the Panthers haven't had in a few years. You also get occasional mistakes. Linebacker Frankie Luvu jumped Mayfield's pass for an interception late in a two-minute drill. Overall, the day had to go to Mayfield over Sam Darnold, who was working with the 2s, although not by much. In the red zone, Mayfield was 3-for-8 for a touchdown. Darnold was 6-for-8 with two touchdowns and an interception due to an amazing defensive play.

The battle to be the starting QB is still too close to call, but coach Matt Rhule likes how Mayfield has picked up the offense. "We test guys every day," he said. "His tests come back in the hundreds. He's a pros pro." -- David Newton

Atlanta Falcons: When the Falcons drafted tight end Kyle Pitts with the No. 4 pick in 2021, the franchise knew he had the potential to be a game-changer and generational player. And while it's just training camp, the difference in Pitts' play from a year ago to now is noticeable.

On almost every rep, Pitts is winning off the line of scrimmage and then getting open for the quarterback -- both in team and individual drills. The most noticeable one Tuesday came in an individual rep against linebacker Mykal Walker. Pitts accelerated, stopped for the smallest of seconds and then burst past Walker for an easy reception on a deep pass.

The Falcons have a lot of questions this year, but Pitts is not one of them. Through a week, he's been the most dominant player Atlanta has. It might not be close. -- Michael Rothstein

Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts is heating up. It was the team's first day in pads and Hurts had his best showing of the summer, highlighted by a 50-plus yard dime to Jalen Reagor, the former first-round pick who is "battling for a spot" on the team, per coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts followed with a laser over the middle to new battery mate A.J. Brown. Earlier in the session, during one-on-ones, he hit DeVonta Smith down the left sideline, dropping it in over corner James Bradberry. Hurts has been up and down to this point in camp, with the arrow pointing up over the last couple days. -- Tim McManus

New York Giants: Daniel Jones had himself a day. His best this summer. By a good margin. It's a good sign considering the Giants' offense hadn't exactly been lighting it up early in camp as they learn Brian Daboll's offense.

For the most part, the first-team unit and its quarterback have struggled. Not Tuesday, when Jones went 16-of-20 with two touchdowns and two interceptions on a day when wide receiver Kenny Golladay sat out team drills. His replacement, David Sills, did a good chunk of the damage. Sills had five catches in live drills, including a touchdown reception to end the day's action.

"It felt good being in there," Sills said. "I think DJ has a good feel for where I'm going to be. A trust for me."

If not for a late red-zone interception, Jones' numbers and the offense's performance would look and feel even better. Overall, still a good day. -- Jordan Raanan

Houston Texans: Davis Mills was excellent in Monday's practice, probably his best day in camp. Mills went 13-for-17 in team drills with two TD throws the red zone team 22 period. He also went 6-6 with four TD passes during 7-on-7 red zone from the 12-yard line period. He led the Texans offense into scoring position during the two-minute drill after facing a 4th and 15. -- DJ Bien-Aime

New York Jets: With RB1 Michael Carter sitting out 11-on-11 drills with a minor ankle injury, rookie Breece Hall got a chance to get extensive work with the starters. He rotated with Ty Johnson and rookie Zonovan Knight, but Hall got the most carries.

Listed as 5-foot-11, 217 pounds, Hall is the biggest back on the roster. He showed excellent open-field speed and made a diving catch in a 7-on-7 period. The Jets love his versatility, and he will push Carter for early playing time. Carter is listed as day-to-day. -- Rich Cimini

Kansas City Chiefs: After sitting out the first week of camp, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. signed his one-year contract worth almost $16.7 million and practiced for the first time. Brown stepped immediately into the starting lineup as the Chiefs put him to work during a run-blocking period and later a 1-on-1 pass-blocking drill. Brown departed practice shortly before its end for a conditioning session, which is part of the team's acclimation plan for Brown, who missed all of offseason practice as well. The plan is to steadily increase his workload. -- Adam Teicher

New Orleans Saints: Saints quarterback Jameis Winston had one of his best plays of camp when he hit wide receiver Deonte Harty in stride for a touchdown of at least 50 yards in 11-on-11 drills.

Harty, an All-Pro kick returner, is one of the fastest players on the roster, and he showed off his speed by easily beating safety Justin Evans for the score. Starting safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has been excused from camp for personal reasons, has not returned to the team yet.

Harty joked that he owed Winston one for dropping a pass earlier in camp.

"He knew he wanted to throw it there. He told me exactly what to do and I went out there and did it," Harty said.

He added: "I never lose stride with Jameis. I've got faith in his arm." -- Katherine Terrell

Green Bay Packers: The biggest difference in Jordan Love compared to last year was evident Tuesday. One day after he threw a practicing-ending, pick-six, he came back with perhaps his best performance of camp.

Last year, he might have tried to play it safe after a bad day. This time, he came back firing even with heavy pressure in his face. He didn't flinch and found his primary targets with two of his best throws of camp: a deep crosser to Sammy Watkins and a perfectly-placed ball that rookie Romeo Doubs caught in spectacular, outstretched fashion for a touchdown in the back corner of the end zone during a red-zone period.

"I think it does show growth," Love said after practice. "Just to be able to trust that I know where the receiver's going to be with pressure in my face and still be able to try and slow it down a little bit to focus on where I need to put the ball. When you first get here, I wasn't able to make those throws under pressure." -- Rob Demovsky

New England Patriots: QB Mac Jones capped off his practice with a touchdown throw to receiver Nelson Agholor that sparked an offensive celebration, but Jones acknowledged that the defense has had more success through the first six practices of camp.

"It's very competitive and when we lose the day, to me that's like a shot in the heart," Jones said. "So better days ahead. You know we're in the start of this thing and we got to get it going." -- Mike Reiss

Dolphins stripped of 2023 first-round pick, owner fined $1.5M for tampering with Tom Brady, Sean Payton

The NFL notified the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday that the team would be stripped of its 2023 first-round pick, among other disciplinary measures, for violations of league policies relating to the integrity of the game.

Denver Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with right knee injury; team awaiting test results

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick, who led the team in touchdown catches last season, was carted off the practice field Tuesday with a right knee injury team officials feared will force the fifth-year player to miss significant time.

